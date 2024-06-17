Watch Now
Colorado dad honored by Struggle of Love Foundation reflects on receiving award

A Colorado dad who was honored with a Father of Year award by a nonprofit two years ago spoke to Denver7 recently about what that recognition has meant to him.
DENVER — A Colorado dad who was honored with a Father of Year award by a nonprofit that helps underprivileged youth and/or families access year-round services and programs two years ago spoke to Denver7 recently about what that recognition has meant to him.

Each year on Father's Day, the Struggle of Love Foundation takes time to honor fathers for their commitment to their family and kids. For Charles McClure, being a dad to his son and daughter is one of his greatest accomplishments.

“Well, the thing I enjoy about being a father is being able to teach my kids and watch them grow and, you know, just develop in and learn business, as well,” McClure said.

Being a father can sometimes be a selfless job that does not come with awards or recognition.

“You know, to be acknowledged ... (for) being a parent, (for) ... being a great father is... it's a feeling that you can't explain,” McClure said, as he reminisced about the Father of the Year Award he got in 2022 from the Struggle of Love organization at their annual Reach 4 Peace picnic, which took place this weekend at Denver's McGlone Academy.

“It was just an amazing thing. It was an amazing feeling. It encouraged me, you know, it made me confident," McClure said.

While thinking about the award still brings a smile to McClure's face, he understands the importance of being a dad and the lessons you teach your kids.

“You know, I'm taught to just be tough and sweep things under the rug," he said. "But, you know, we do have a soft side when it comes to family, your children and stuff like that. Learning to express that and being acknowledged for that, you know, it helps."

