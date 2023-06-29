Colorado cowboy hatmaker crafts custom designs to withstand rain or shine

ELIZABETH, Colo. — There's nothing quite like the quality of custom clothes, but it takes time to create hand-crafted perfection.

Brook Briddle, the owner of Powder River Hats in Elizabeth, Colorado, has a passion for Western fashion and giving each customer exactly what they want.

While Briddle has made hats for many celebrities, he's known for building hats for everyday working cowboys, according to the Powder River Hats website.

"I've always taken a lot of pride in somebody that wears a hat everyday and they tell you that's a good hat. That's what I'm after," Briddle said.

He prides himself on carrying on the Western tradition with every hat he builds.

Briddle has been making hats for the last two decades.

He has always loved hats. When he was little, he'd wear everything from a milk carton to football helmet on his head, according to the Powder River Hats website.

He made his first hat at 19 years old and has not stopped.

Briddle walked Denver7 through the process for one of his creations.

At Powder River Hats, customers from all over the country can choose different tops with different brims and colors. There's a variety of ways Briddle can make the hat personalized.

"It's fun because it's truly custom- from the shape to how you build it to the steps that you take to build it," Briddle said.

He takes whichever raw hat body someone chooses and then warms it up to shape it however they want.

In making these creations, "you think about a lot of different things like the weather and how the hat's gonna hold up and where it's gonna be," Briddle said.

He enjoys working in Colorado because people here wear all different shapes and styles of hats.

"I always daydream a lot about their life and what they're doing, you know," Briddle said. "The miles they'll see on horseback in the country and things like that and just know that something I made is with them."

Having that kind of impact in other people's lives, Briddle takes special care crafting each hat.

"I'm pretty picky. I'm wanting it to be as good as I can."

