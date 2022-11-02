Watch Now
Colorado couple defies odds of brain tumor diagnosis with travel, exercise

25 months ago, Ira Bornstein was given 12-18 months to live
Ira and Sandra Bornstein
Posted at 7:55 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 09:55:25-04

ARVADA, Colo. — When you have a terminal brain tumor, and you have already undergone brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, the question becomes, "Now what?"

For the Bornsteins of Arvada, the answer was: Let's try everything.

Since Ira Bornstein's diagnosis of a brain tumor in July of 2020, he and his wife, Sandra, have been traveling, exercising, skiing and preparing only all-natural foods. Ira even sports an experimental treatment on his head from Israel that creates electric fields to stop the cellular division of a brain tumor.

"I figured we had to implement kind of a full court press on lifestyle choices," Sandra said.

So far, their algorithm is working, and doctors have instructed them to maintain this regimen. He has already surpassed the initial prediction of 12-18 months by many months, and there has been no reappearance of cancer in his brain.

In the above story, you can hear more about their story, and their newfound perspective on how healthy it can be to embrace life to the fullest.

