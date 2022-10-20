Colorado company upgrades bathroom for Vietnam veteran

DENVER — As we round third on Veteran's Day, local Colorado organizations are starting to make sure they show their gratitude to our heroes.

This month, former Marine Charles Martinez, who served in the Vietnam War, received a brand new bathroom upgrade from West Shore Home.

Martinez received a Bronze Star for his service overseas after he dragged four injured soldiers to safety during an ambush. He also served in Operation Apache Snow, the mission that led to one of the bloodiest battles of the war, Hamburger Hill.

Over the years, Martinez has experienced health problems, including needing a liver transplant after complications from exposure to Agent Orange.

Needless to say, he is very grateful for this upgrade, especially for the walk-in shower.

“I am very excited to get this done,” Martinez said. “The biggest benefit is the safety and not having to step in and out of the bathtub.”

