Colorado co-op raising money to save abandoned train built in 1954

DENVER — This train probably made thousands of stops around North America, but now it just needs to make one more trip.

Colorado San Francisco Northern, a newly formed co-op dedicated to preserving our state's locomotive history, is trying to raise $5,000 to transport an abandoned train from Boulder County to the Pueblo Railway Museum.

The train is estimated to have been built in Canada in 1954, and transported nickel all over the continent. Now, it sits alone by a concrete plant.

"It's been part of Colorado history, and it's been essentially just this weird icon sitting off the side of the road," said co-founder Paul Arnett. "It's preserving that story and the story that came with it, too. There has been thousand of people who've worked with his engine... and it's their story as much as ours."

To donate to their mission or to participate in their newly formed co-op, you can head here.