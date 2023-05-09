Watch Now
Colorado Clown Alley has been training Rocky Mountain entertainers for 51 years

Meet the recent group of graduates from this year's class, as Denver7 takes an introductory course on clowning around
Colorado Clown Alley is a school that has been training and churning out entertainers since 1972.
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 09, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — I was not expecting someone with the name Mr. Fancy Pants to say something so inspiring.

Mr. Pants is one of the many recent graduates from Colorado Clown Alley, a school that has been training and churning out entertainers since 1972.

Denver7 took a trip to their hub, Englewood First Presbyterian Church, to meet the new crop, and learn how their curriculum is taught.

"When I was 12, I saw Ringling Brothers here in Denver and thought, 'That's what I want to do with my life,'" said Mr. Fancy Pants, who was donned in a tuxedo with a red bow tie. "I just love bringing people joy, and seeing how happy they were making people... I want to bring people joy and make people happy. That's what I want to do with my life."

In the above video, you can learn more about the school, and watch a chaotic first class on applying makeup.

For more information, you can head here.

