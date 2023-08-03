Cherry Cricket presents "The Cricket Royale"- its submission to the 2023 Denver Burger Battle

DENVER — Cherry Cricket, the oldest restaurant in Cherry Creek, has won the "People's Choice" vote at the Denver Burger Battle two years in a row. Thursday night, they will submit The Cricket Royale to complete the hat trick, which I had the privilege/challenge of eating earlier this week.

The burger will not be transferred to the menu, so this monstrosity will only be available at the event's 10th annual contest Thursday night at Tivoli Quad.

Cherry Cricket presents "The Cricket Royale"- its submission to Thursday night's Denver Burger Battle

In the above story, you can observe my shock and awe as Head Chef Horacio Viramontes walks me through the assembling of this "Voltron" of beef.

For information on tickets, you can head here.