Cherry Creek High School junior makes mosaic portrait of Nicole Brady entirely out of Rubik's Cubes

DENVER — Since Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady is off this week, a unique artistic approach became a neat way to feel like she was still in the studio- just now five-feet-tall and two-dimensional.

This was all thanks to Cherry Creek High School junior William McDavid who has become well-known at school for creating massive mosaic portraits out of Rubik's Cubes.

His eccentric approach uses nearly 600 of the colorful cubes, which the Track and Field star began to experiment with about three years ago.

In the above videos, you can see McDavid work live in Denver7 News at 6 a.m. as he chips away at the challenge we gave him: make a portrait of Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady in under an hour.

To find more information about McDavid or to hire him, you can contact him here.