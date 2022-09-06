VAIL, Colo. — For the next two weekends, Coloradans can head to the mountains to celebrate all things German in Vail.

Enjoy Bavarian culture and cuisine at Vail Oktoberfest 2022 and even eat bratwurst competitively or test the limit on holding up a German stein. The World Keg Bowling Championship let's visitors try their luck at hurling a keg on wheels down a lane at a pyramid of empty kegs.

Denver7's Danny New tried his hand at keeping up in the stein-holding competition. Check it out in the video below.

Celebrate German culture at Vail Oktoberfest 2022

Beyond the competitions, enjoy German music and dance, Bavarian pretzels and other cultural staples.

Vail Oktoberfest 2022 runs from Sept. 9 to 11 and Sept. 16 to 18. The Vail Oktoberfest website has more information on the schedule, kid-friendly activities and Prost packages that include a stein and the first beer pour.