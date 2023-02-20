Catching up with a Denver man who ran 7 marathons in 7 days, on 7 continents

DENVER - If someone had visited all seven continents or had run seven marathons at some point, I would be pretty impressed. Then comes Ben Wright.

The Denverite just returned from participating in the World Marathon Challenge, where he completed seven marathons in seven days, each on a different continent.

Naturally, it sounds like my worst nightmare, but Wright actually says it was incredibly...relaxing.

"There was something in breaking through those barriers...You can call it nirvana. You can call it flow state. You can call it Zen," said Wright, virtually. "I was in a place that I've never been before in my life, and it was it was truly magical and it was peaceful. And it was just calm"

In the above story, you can hear more about his journey, and see photos from all over the world.