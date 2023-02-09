Watch Now
Bruce Randolph School gives back to community with Denver's first school-run hydroponic farm

The majority of the harvest gets donated to We Don't Waste and the school's own cafeteria
The students at Bruce Randolph School have been learning how to tend to many vegetables and spices, as part of their classes inside Denver's first school-run hydroponic farm.
Bruce Randolph School's hydroponic farm
dps-hydrofarm.jpg
DENVER - "What'd you learn in school today, honey?" Oh, just how to grow a cucumber.

"Having a space to do hands-on [learning] is like, very stress relieving for students," said one student, Giovanni.

This became possible through donations and guidance from the DPS Foundation and Teens for Food Justice, and now the students are able to grow food that gets donated to 'We Don't Waste' and the school's own cafeteria.

In the above story, you can take a tour of the facility, and learn more about how it operates.

