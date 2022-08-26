Broncos host local military for annual USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Every year the Broncos host the annual USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp, which gives local service members a chance to train like the pros.

Military members got to come watch training camp, meet the players and get their autographs. Russell Wilson even showed up to have some fun and meet the nation's heroes.

Then, they got to work trying their hand at many of the famous components of the NFL Combine.

Russell Wilson coming over to greet our local military for the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp. What a nice guy! @DenverChannel 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MYb8qfReGW — Danny New (@DannyNewTV) August 25, 2022

The activities included the 40-yard dash, broad jump, receiving gauntlet and QB arm challenge.