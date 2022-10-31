LONDON, U.K. - Even though they say "attack and defence," these British Broncos fans sound like most die-hard supporters in Denver.

"Denver Broncos U.K.," a podcast and social media page in England, has been uniting Broncos fans across the pond for a few years now.

Some of the hosts have been fans since the 1980s, and others chose the team in the last 10 years. However, they all have one thing in common: They really, really fancy the lads in orange and blue.

Broncos have a loyal following across the pond, with 'Denver Broncos UK'

"I can't help me-self when I see another Broncos fan - I've got to speak," said Dave Haselden, moments before showing us his tattoo of John Elway on his calf.

Naturally, each has an unconventional reason for falling in love with the three-time Super Bowl champs, since none of them are exactly local.

Here's Dave's reason: "Mine was luck, actually. Back in 1987, a friend of mine said that he was an [Eagles] fan, and they had these blind bags with a helmet and a couple of gumballs. And he was really trying to get me into American football. So I said, 'I'll buy one of these and whoever the team is, that will be my team.' And I opened it up, and it was a Broncos helmet."

In the above story, you can hear more of their tales from becoming Broncos fanatics. This includes their reviews of Denver, after traveling to Empower Field at Mile High.