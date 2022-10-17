Watch Now
Breckenridge Ski Resort auctioning off ski lift chairs today

Each chair weighs around 150 pounds and the proceeds go to a good cause!
Breckenridge Ski Resort is holding an auction for lifts as it prepares to install new lifts for the winter season.
Breckenridge chairs
Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 17, 2022
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Looking for a new love seat, maybe to hang from your ceiling?

Starting at noon today, Breckenridge Ski Resort will auction off its old fleet of chairs from its Rips Ride ski lift.

That will run until noon tomorrow, and the proceeds will be donated to Summit County Rescue Group, The Summit Foundation and the EpicPromise Foundation.

In the meantime, the resort is working on upgrading the chairs for the new ski season, which they say will start on Nov. 11.

To bid on one of the 85 available chairs available, you can head here.

