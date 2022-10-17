Breckenridge Ski Resort auctioning off ski lift chairs today

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Looking for a new love seat, maybe to hang from your ceiling?

Starting at noon today, Breckenridge Ski Resort will auction off its old fleet of chairs from its Rips Ride ski lift.

That will run until noon tomorrow, and the proceeds will be donated to Summit County Rescue Group, The Summit Foundation and the EpicPromise Foundation.

In the meantime, the resort is working on upgrading the chairs for the new ski season, which they say will start on Nov. 11.

To bid on one of the 85 available chairs available, you can head here.