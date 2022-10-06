Watch Now
Boxing program in Greenwood Village helps Coloradans fight Parkinsons

"Punch Out Parkinson's" has helped people combat both the physical and mental symptoms of this debilitating disease
Parkinson's disease is a devastating diagnosis, which usually worsens over time. But exercise is a proven way to hold off some of the effects, and a local fitness center is teaching a special class to help.
Punch Out Parkinson's
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Who knew the key to fighting Parkinson's, could be literally fighting?

Students of "Punch Out Parkinson's," a new class offered at Club Greenwood, have experienced breakthroughs with treating their symptoms because of this course.

Many studies have found that exercise, in general, can help combat the decline in motor function that Parkinson's can cause, but boxing's repetition of hit-combinations creates a unique mental benefit as well.

"Doing this over and over again, just helps you get different parts of your brain involved in the motor function - and gives you more movement." said student Chris Davis, who started experiencing symptoms at 42-years-old. "So I can write again, and now I can type all the time now - which is great."

