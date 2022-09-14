BOULDER, Colo. — You're now allowed to crowd the plow, but you can, at least, name it!

For the second year in a row, Boulder is asking children and students to help them name 10 snowplows in their city.

Last year's winners included "Darth Blader" and "Super Scooper." Anyone who picks a winning name gets a magnet with their submission on it.

“Naming the city’s snowplows is a fun way to engage younger community members with city services,” said Rene Lopez, the City of Boulder business services supervisor. “We saw strong participation in this program last year and are thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity once again.”

Boulder wants help naming their new snowplows

In the above video, you can hear some of the ideas that our Denver7 Mornings Team has for names. Any kindergartener through fifth grader who wants to submit their snowplow name ideas can do so using Boulder's submission form for the contest.

Denver7's Danny New has some ideas, and encourages anyone to steal them and submit them:

The Boulder Snowlder

Governor Jared Snow-less

Lightning McClean (A.K.A. "Ka-Plow!)

Senator John Hicken-Scooper

Plow-Chicka-Plow-Plow

Anyone who does submit his ideas should reach out and let him know if you win so he can give you a shoutout on the air!