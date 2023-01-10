Watch Now
Boulder artist makes intricate quilts to memorialize pets

Each quilt uses more than 30 kinds of fabric
The cuddliest crossover event in history: Quilts and pets. Barbara Yates Beasley, an artist in Boulder, has spent the last 15 years celebrating people's furry best friends by sewing more than 30 fabrics together to make a beautiful quilt.
The quilts of Barbara Yates Beasley
Barbara Yates Beasley, an artist in Boulder, has spent the last 15 years celebrating people's furry best friends by sewing more than 30 fabrics together to form breathtaking mosaics of stitchwork.

It started in 2008, when a woman paid her to make a quilt of her German Shepherd who had just passed.

"When she came to pick it up, we had the box of Kleenex out because she was crying," she told Denver7. "I knew I had done something right."

In 2010, after being laid off from her job, Barbara decided to commit to sewing these quilts full-time, which she describes as being like a "paint-by-number."

In the video above, you can see more examples of her beautiful creations, and hear how emotional the process can be for everyone involved.

For more information about her quilts, you can head here.

