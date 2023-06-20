Avs defenseman Devon Toews tells Denver7 about fundraiser for Freedom Service Dogs

DENVER — I mean, what's wrong with Colorado winning one more contest this June?

Fresh off of the Nuggets winning the NBA Finals and Denver's own Wyndham Clark taking the US Open, Stanley Cup Champion and Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews wants fans' help with winning one more contest.

This one involves puppies.

As part of a fundraiser sweepstakes with each King Clancy Award Nominee (the award that recognizes humanitarianism and community service), Devon Toews is challenging Colorado fans to join him in raising money for Freedom Service Dogs. This is an organization that pairs assistance dogs with people, such as veterans and children with disabilities, free of charge.

"It's good to get these dogs into the hands of people that need them," Toews said, who will take part in a raffle prize if Avs fans win the sweepstakes. "Just to have that that dog on their side, that companion to walk them through life, is very beneficial."

As I mentioned, if the Avalanche raise the most money for their organization, all of the donors will be entered into a raffle for a game-day experience featuring tickets to a game and the chance to hang out with Toews at morning skate.

The deadline is next Tuesday.

If interested, you can donate here.

In the above story, you can hear more about his involvement with this organization, as well as an update on Toews' contract negotiations. He has one year left on his deal, and many fans are calling for an extension. You can hear his thoughts on this hopes in the above video.

