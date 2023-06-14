Australian Nuggets fan travels 9,000 miles to spend two weeks celebrating his favorite basketball team

DENVER — NBA Finals tickets were already expensive, but imagine needing to fly 9,000 miles first.

Matt Reid, a native of Australia, has spent the past two weeks in Denver celebrating his beloved Nuggets. He attended Game 2, Game 5, and both watch parties at Ball Arena.

The superfan's planning started back in January when he told his boss that there was a good chance he may need to spontaneously take off from work for two weeks in June.

"I was like, 'This is a once a lifetime for me,' like this is just like no other experience," he told me, virtually, from his hotel room. "It's worth every penny. I couldn't ask for much more."

In the above story, you can hear how he became a Nuggets fan from another continent, and see his elation in Ball Arena when the Nuggets became NBA champs.

