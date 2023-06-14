Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Australian Nuggets fan travels 9,000 miles to spend two weeks celebrating his favorite basketball team

Matt Reid became a Nuggets fan at a young age, and it had something to do with the old uniforms we all love
NBA Finals tickets were already expensive, but imagine needing to fly 9,000 miles first. That's the lengths one Nuggets fan was willing to go to to see his favorite team win the championship.
Australian Nuggets superfan, Matt Reid
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 09:50:49-04

DENVER — NBA Finals tickets were already expensive, but imagine needing to fly 9,000 miles first.

Matt Reid, a native of Australia, has spent the past two weeks in Denver celebrating his beloved Nuggets. He attended Game 2, Game 5, and both watch parties at Ball Arena.

The superfan's planning started back in January when he told his boss that there was a good chance he may need to spontaneously take off from work for two weeks in June.

"I was like, 'This is a once a lifetime for me,' like this is just like no other experience," he told me, virtually, from his hotel room. "It's worth every penny. I couldn't ask for much more."

In the above story, you can hear how he became a Nuggets fan from another continent, and see his elation in Ball Arena when the Nuggets became NBA champs.
 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!