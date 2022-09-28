Aurora teen with cancer wants seeking donated toys for patients at Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — Only a teenager could possess the poise and candor to describe an extended hospital stay as "stupidly bored."

Danjela Belo, 17, knows a lot about being in the hospital after six years of having multiple brain tumors removed via surgery and undergoing radiation treatments. Even while navigating all of that pain and discomfort, she still wanted to stimulate her brain and frequently desired more puzzles and games to play while resting in her hospital bed.

Therefore, ever since she was diagnosed at 11 years old, she and her family have spent every year collecting toys for other cancer patients at Children's Hospital who also wanted extra entertainment.

"How can we not keep going, no matter how [hard] things get with Danjela?" said her mother, Jenn Belo. "If we can bring a smile to another child's face, then we'll do it. We'll keep doing it for as long as we can."

To contribute to their project, "Operation Boredom Busters," either visit their Facebook page or purchase a toy directly from their Amazon Wishlist.

The Morgan Adams Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer research, has more information on their work on their website.