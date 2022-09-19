Aurora holds 'Roadeo' for its snow plow drivers

AURORA, Colo. — Using a snow plow, could you drop a basketball into a hoop made of tires?

That was one of the many tasks that snow plow drivers were asked to complete in Aurora recently at its annual "Snow Plow Roadeo."

The event was hosted at the city's Public Safety Training Center, with the best performers qualifying for the American Public Works Association’s National Snow Roadeo in Loveland later this month.

There was plenty of fun with the obstacle course and its eccentric challenges, but, at the end of the day, it was really all about safety and preparation for Colorado's unpredictable snow season.

"It starts out as a friendly competition," said "Tino" Turner, streets supervisor with Aurora's Public Works Department. "But it's also a chance for us to get in in touch with our materials, and get updated with our new equipment and technology."

In the above video, you can see how the obstacle course unfolded for many drivers.

