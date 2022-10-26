Artist in Morrison goes viral for unique tie-dye creations

MORRISON, Colo. - This is certainly not how we used to make tie-dye shirts in summer camp.

David Sanchez, an artist who lives in Morrison, has gone viral the last few months for his unique twist on a trademark of the 1960s.

Sanchez first started the business in 2018, but says he has really gained traction in the last months, and has since gained more than 30,000 Instagram followers. He admits the newfound success has been surprising.

"It's tremendously overwhelming sometimes," says Sanchez, while brandishing a V-shaped t-shirt bound by seemingly hundreds of ties. "I am super happy to be doing what I do, and more than happy to continue creating something that can ultimately change somebody's day and make them feel really, really awesome."

In the above video, you can learn more about his process, and, for more information, you can follow him on Instagram here.