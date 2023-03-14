Watch Now
'American Idol' contestant has surprise duet with Katy Perry during audition

Caroline Kole, a singer from Nashville, didn't realize the popstar would want to sing "Firework" with her
A Nashville singer enjoyed a viral moment during her "American Idol" audition recently, when she sang Katy Perry's 2010 No. 1 hit "Firework."
Caroline Kole
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — I think it's safe to say that Caroline Kole does not "feel like a plastic bag."

The Nashville singer enjoyed a viral moment during her "American Idol" audition recently, when she sang Katy Perry's 2010 No. 1 hit "Firework."

Well, it started off with just her singing it, until the popstar and show's judge joined in to duet with her.

"I never expected Katy to sing that song with me," she told Denver7, virtually. "I'm still pinching myself about it."

In the above story, you can see the moment, and hear how beautiful the flash-duet sounded.

"American Idol" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Denver7.

