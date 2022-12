DENVER — Who needs to wrap presents, when you can wrap a warm, delicious tamale?

This month, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, in Denver, has been making hundreds of tamales - a traditional Mexican meal during Christmastime.

The owner, Silvia Andaya, uses her grandmother's recipe at the restaurant, which she opened back in 2013.

In the above story, you can watch me mess up that recipe, as one of her chefs attempts to teach me how to make this yummy corn-based dish.

Thankfully, she was patient.