Academy Award-winner Diane Keaton joins Denver7 to discuss her new film "Book Club: The Next Chapter"

DENVER — Annie Hall liked to say, "La-Di-Da, La-Di-Da," but the legendary actress behind that role just likes to say, "No."

This was the response I got a few times from Academy Award-winner Diane Keaton during our interview to discuss her new film "Book Club: The Next Chapter."

Now, what a written article will not convey is how sweet Diane Keaton is while she rejects my questions and how much she cracked me up with her infamous wit and rebellious charm while the interview dropped down a roller coaster.

"Book Club: The Next Chapter" stars Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, as they take a trip to Italy for Fonda's bachelorette party. I thought that would be a fruitful topic for conversation.

"Yeah, of course," the 77-year-old said, after I asked if she has any favorite memories in Italy with her co-stars. "I mean, they had to be with me. They had no choice."

In the above video, you can watch other contentious-but-actually-playful parts from our conversation, which I would describe as lovely.

"Book Club: The Next Chapter" is now in theaters.