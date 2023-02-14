AARP to hand out 5,000 roses at Denver International Airport today

DENVER — Flowers may be overpriced on Valentine's Day, but, hey, these ones are free.

Wish of a Lifetime, the charitable arm of AARP, will hand out 100,000 roses and 150,000 cards today. This is in an effort to make sure older adults do not feel isolated, and includes 5,000 roses that volunteers will be giving away at the Denver International Airport.

However, the latter is not just for seniors.

"Maybe on your way home from the airport, you pick up the phone and call your mom, dad or a grandparent," said Wish of a Lifetime Executive Director Tom Wagenlander. "Just have a quick word and see how they're doing — say that you love and appreciate them."

The roses and cards will be distributed by Wish of a Lifetime's Cupid Crew, which will be carrying out this mission for the 10th year (and first time in-person since 2019).

