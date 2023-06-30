9-year-old Parker girl with Scoliosis makes lemons into lemonade, literally and metaphorically

PARKER, Colo. — In the summer of a still-to-be-released "Barbie" movie dominating pop-culture, one of its lesser-known dolls has made a huge impact in Parker.

Sydney Black, a 9-year-old girl with Scoliosis, is raising money to donate hundreds of dolls wearing a brace to Scoliosis patients all across the country.

She first discovered the Barbie Chelsea doll this past Spring.

"[It made me feel like] like I wasn't alone - like other people had scoliosis, too," she told me virtually.

On Saturday, July 1, Sydney and her siblings will host their third lemonade stand of the summer as they attempt to complete their goal of giving that same feeling to other girls with Scoliosis.

They will be operating a stand at the Children's Entrepreneur Market on the Douglas County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To donate to her GoFundMe, you can head here.