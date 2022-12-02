Watch Now
8-year-old maestro in Parker holding piano concert to raise money for Mental Health America

Winton Coon says he has been battling OCD, and wants to help other kids get help
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 02, 2022
PARKER, Colo. — Thirty-seven years after Live Aid, and holding a concert to raise awareness and money is still a cool thing to do.

Eight-year-old Winton Coon, who lives in Parker, is playing a piano concert at his home this weekend — all in an effort to raise money for Mental Health America.

This is a nonprofit that educates people about mental health conditions, and also helps people find treatment and services.

Winton has been playing piano for a year and-a-half now, and he says he was inspired by his own battle with with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

"I'm getting help with OCD, so I wanted some other kids to be able to get help, too," he told Denver7, virtually.

He is holding the concert at his family's home, so I do not exactly want to post a child's address on the Internet. However, you can honor his cause and donate to Mental Health America here.

