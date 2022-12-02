8-year-old maestro in Parker holding piano concert to raise money for Mental Health America

PARKER, Colo. — Thirty-seven years after Live Aid, and holding a concert to raise awareness and money is still a cool thing to do.

Eight-year-old Winton Coon, who lives in Parker, is playing a piano concert at his home this weekend — all in an effort to raise money for Mental Health America.

This is a nonprofit that educates people about mental health conditions, and also helps people find treatment and services.

Winton has been playing piano for a year and-a-half now, and he says he was inspired by his own battle with with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

"I'm getting help with OCD, so I wanted some other kids to be able to get help, too," he told Denver7, virtually.

He is holding the concert at his family's home, so I do not exactly want to post a child's address on the Internet. However, you can honor his cause and donate to Mental Health America here.