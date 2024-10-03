'You're a charlatan': Judge sentences defiant Tina Peters to 9 years | Full video

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – On Thursday, Judge Matthew Barrett sentenced a defiant Tina Peters to 9 years behind bars on multiple charges – including felonies – for a data-breach plot amid false claims of voting machine fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk was found guilty in August by a jury on seven of 10 counts including first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation along with other counts.

She was acquitted of identity theft charges, criminal impersonation and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

“You are no hero. You abused your position – and you’re a charlatan who used, and is still using your prior position to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again,” said Judge Barrett. “Your lies are well-documented and these convictions are serious. I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could.”Judge Barrett added: “You’re as defiant as a defendant as this court has ever seen.”

Peters, who was indicted in March 2022, was accused of copying hard drive images of election software in 2021, which ended up online and being discussed by Peters and others.

Before sentencing, Peters remained unapologetic. “I’ve never done anything with malice to break the law. I’ve only wanted to serve the people of Mesa County,” she said.

Here are Judge Barrett’s full sentencing remarks in the video player below.

Denver7's Óscar Contreras and the Associated Press contributed to this report.