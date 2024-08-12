Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters guilty of 7 counts in election security breach trial

DENVER — A jury on Monday found former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters guilty on seven of the 10 counts she was charged with in connection with a security breach of her county’s election computer system after the 2020 election.

Peters was found guilty of first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, failure to comply with requirements of the Secretary of State, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and three counts of attempt to influence a public servant.

She was acquitted of the charges of identity theft, criminal impersonation, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

The judge will sentence Peters after a pre-sentencing investigation is complete.

Peters, who was indicted in March 2022, was accused of copying hard drive images of election software in 2021, which ended up online and being discussed by Peters and others at conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell’s South Dakota symposium.

She allegedly used someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with the My Pillow chief executive access to the system. During the trial, the prosecution argued that Peters deceived government employees so she could work with Lindell to become famous.

Prosecutors say she became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those questioning the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The defense argued that Peters had not committed any crimes and only wanted to preserve election records after the county would not let her have its technology experts present for a software update.

She was convicted last year of a misdemeanor obstruction charge for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a court hearing.

