Why is out-of-state money now common in local politics? MSU Denver expert explains

DENVER — Local politics are not so local anymore.

On Monday, Denver7 reported about billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg's $500,000 donation to Sen. Michael Bennet's gubernatorial campaign.

But why is Bloomberg — or anyone else, for that matter —giving money to political campaigns in states they don't live in? Denver7 anchor called Metropolitan State University of Denver political science professor Robert Preuhs for answers.

"We're a relatively small state, and while there is certainly wealth in this state, that kind of money tends to come from either the East Coast or West Coast, those centers of wealth," said Preuhs. "It's not necessarily surprising anymore. If there are big issues and their concerns, money comes in, and campaigns and candidates want to win. Where the money comes from really depends on the financial network of the candidates. I don't think there is a candidate who would say no to money, whether it was from in-state or out of state."

Former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill is credited with coining the phrase, "All politics is local," meaning the issues most important to voters are those that affect their daily lives. That sentiment seems to have been upended in the Trump era of politics, when all politics has become national. Are you for or against President Donald Trump? Is your state considered blue or red?

"It's hard to avoid a race or an issue, as far as Colorado's ballot access, that's not national nowadays," Preuhs said. "We have much more uniform national parties than we did 30, 40 years ago. We're certainly seeing that play out in the fundraising race."

Bennet's campaign announced it raised more than $946,000 in the second reporting period, bringing in more than $2.6 million in the first six months. Attorney General Phil Weiser's campaign said it topped $3.8 million at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Nearly 20 Republicans are running for Colorado governor next year. Term limits prohibit Gov. Jared Polis from running again.

