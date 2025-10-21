Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg donates $500,000 to Bennet campaign

A windfall for the Colorado gubernatorial campaign of Sen. Michael Bennet from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The Colorado Secretary of State's records show Bloomberg donated $500,000 to Bennet's super PAC "Rocky Mountain Way." It is by far the single-largest donation.

Bloomberg, a billionaire philanthropist, was a three-term mayor of New York City and candidate for president.

The Colorado Democratic primary for the 2026 governor's race is between Sen. Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Denver7 Anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket about the impact Bloomberg's donation will have on the primary race.

"It certainly helps out Bennet. It also emphasizes Bennet's ties to sort of national Democratic political figures — stuff that he's been burnishing over his years in the Senate. (Mean)while Weiser is still a little bit ahead in the money race and I believe more of his support comes from within Colorado," said Masket.

Bennet has served in the Senate since 2009 and ran for president in 2020.

Bennet's campaign for Colorado governor announced it raised more than $946,000 in the second reporting period of his campaign bringing in more than $2.6 million in the first six months.

Phil Weiser for Governor's website says it topped $3.8 million at the end of the third quarter of this year.

There are nearly 20 Republican candidates running for governor. Term limits prohibit Gov. Jared Polis from seeking reelection.

