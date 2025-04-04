US Rep. Jason Crow talks tariffs, Signal chat leak and winning back the House in 2026

DENVER — US Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stopped by the Denver7 studios on Thursday to talk tariffs, the Signal chat leak, and the possibility of Democrats flipping the House majority back to their control next year.

Crow called the sweeping new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump "unnecessary pain" and "self-inflicted wounds." He told Denver7 that many Republican members of Congress are privately against them but won't speak out for fear of retribution from the president.

"They're coming to me and they say this is going to be devastating for their small businesses, for their communities, for their states. But I don't need private discussions anymore. What we need is public discussions. People need to be standing up and saying this is not the right way to do it. Clearly, we need to continue to revitalize our industrial base and manufacturing in America. [It's] one of my main priorities and it needs to happen. But these tariffs will not do it. We need to be clear," said Crow.

On March 19, the New York Times ran a long, flattering profile of Crow. The piece began by saying that Crow may hold the key to flipping the House in 2026.

"When I read that I was like, 'Damnit. I failed at the number one rule of politics, that is managing expectations.' Right? Listen what I also said in that piece is that the secret is there is no secret. If people are awaiting a magic sauce or slogan or what is a one top-line bumper sticker message that's going to crack the code, you're looking for the wrong thing. We need to make a better case. We need candidates people can relate to. We need to go everywhere. We can't opt out of certain news programs or podcasts just because we think people disagree with us. We gotta go everywhere and even when people don't want to listen to us, we still have to show up and make the case in case somebody will," said Crow.



