'It is outrageous': Colorado Democrat Jason Crow calls on Hegseth to resign after leaked chat

WASHINGTON — US Congressman Jason Crow is joining other members of his party in the House in demanding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's resignation after a group chat discussing attack plans was leaked.

The Colorado Democrat called the leak of the Signal chat a failure of leadership.

"It is outrageous and it is a leadership failure, and that's why Secretary Hegseth, who undoubtedly transmitted classified, sensitive operational information via this chain, must resign immediately," Crow said Wednesday.

Those who share Crow's sentiments on the issue are growing larger as other House Democrats call for the Pentagon's top boss to step down.

But despite those calls, Hegseth and other Trump administration officials continue to dismiss the seriousness of the leak, which The Atlantic published in its entirety on Wednesday.

National Politics Transcript of Trump administration's Yemen attack plans released Justin Boggs

The chat log shows Hegseth provided the exact timings of warplane launches and when bombs would drop in Yemen.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said no classified information was posted to the Signal chat.

On Wednesday, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker said he will send a letter to the Trump administration requesting an Inspector General investigation into the use of Signal by top national security officials to discuss military plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report