Impacts Colorado community could see from President Trump's tariff increase, Supreme Court ruling

DENVER — After President Donald Trump said he wanted global tariffs as high as 15% over the weekend, a FedEx customer reached out to Denver7 about a $67.20 invoice they received for a purchase they made at the beginning of December.

Denver7 reached out to FedEx to ask why the invoice was sent, and why FedEx would be the one collecting the tariff money.

"When completing an international shipping label, shipping customers can either select themselves (“the shipper”), the recipient (or “the buyer”), or a third party to be responsible for payment of any duties and taxes," a spokesperson for FedEx said. "If a party is not selected on the shipping label, the recipient will default as the party responsible for paying duties and taxes."

Impacts our community could see from president's tariff increase, SCOTUS ruling

That same spokesperson also said none of those taxes are determined by FedEx.

President Donald Trump originally said last week on Truth Social he wanted global 10% global tariffs but raised it after the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) doesn't give the president the authority to impose tariffs.

The shipping company is suing the Trump Administration for a full refund, now that the Supreme Court has overturned those tariffs.

Denver7 is seeing other messages from shipping companies pop up too.

On Monday, Denver7 saw a message from UPS, that stated starting at midnight on February 24, it would stop collecting IEEPA tariffs for U.S. imports following the Supreme Court ruling.

The UPS website said it's following guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.