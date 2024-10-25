Rep. Lauren Boebert hopes her switch to a new district will keep her in Congress

DENVER — Rep. Lauren Boebert has been a member of Congress since 2021, representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the mountains and on the Western Slope.

She narrowly won reelection in 2022, defeating businessman and Democrat Adam Frisch by just over 500 votes. Now, she’s running to represent the 4th Congressional District, which includes Douglas County and the Eastern Plains.

Boebert announced her decision to switch districts in Dec. 2023, saying it was a “fresh start following a difficult year,” which included a divorce and an embarrassing incident that caused her to be kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” performance in Denver.

“My family and I are living in northern Colorado, and it's been amazing, the city we moved to. They've all been so welcoming to us,” Boebert said.

Boebert’s campaign declined Denver7’s invitation for a debate with her Democratic challenger, Trisha Calvarese. But Boebert agreed to a sit-down interview to talk about her policy positions.

Hear the full one-on-one interview with Rep. Lauren Boebert in the video player below:

The race for Colorado's District 4: 1-on-1 with Republican Lauren Boebert

When it comes to helping people deal with higher prices, Boebert said it starts by changing energy policies.

“One of the greatest tools that we have is the ability to unleash our energy production,” said Boebert.

Boebert said she’d support former President Donald Trump’s plan to impose additional tariffs on China, even though economists argue the tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers.

“I don't believe that the economists have this right,” Boebert said. “President Trump has challenged some of these top economists who are making these claims, and I would agree with him that it liberates the American worker."

Calvarese has criticized her vote against the PACT Act, which would have expanded benefits for veterans exposed to toxins.

“The PACT Act was not a well-crafted bill. This spends hundreds of billions of dollars with no mechanism to actually pay for it,” Boebert said.

When it comes to immigration, Boebert supports mass deportation.

“Of course, we need to start with the criminal aliens being deported first,” she said.

But she wouldn’t stop there.

“I think my legislation ‘Build the Wall, Deport Them All’ says it all,” Boebert said.

In September, she held a roundtable in Aurora focused on Venezuelan gangs, even though the apartments in question are not in her district.

“As I’ve said before, this is an issue that is far beyond Aurora, Colorado,” said Boebert. “And I will not remain silent on an issue just because it's a few miles outside of a boundary that someone has created. This is impacting Coloradans and Americans, and it needs to be highlighted."

The new Congress, which is sworn in on Jan. 3, will also be responsible for certifying the results of the presidential race. Boebert would not commit to certifying the election if Vice President Harris wins.

“I would never commit to an election that has not taken place yet,” Boebert said. “Right now, we are in the early voting stages.”

When it comes to abortion, Boebert describes herself as anti-abortion. When asked if she would support exceptions, such as rape, incest or to save the life of the mother, Boebert said she would support legislation reducing abortions to 22 weeks.

“I have supported reducing abortions to 22 weeks. Do I agree personally with an abortion up to 22 weeks? Absolutely not. But am I willing to have legislation that reduces an abortion to 22 weeks,” Boebert said.

Winning the 4th Congressional District should be easier for Boebert, considering it’s Colorado’s most conservative district. Former longtime Republican Congressman Ken Buck was reelected by nearly 25 points in 2022, and Trump carried the district by 16 points in 2020. But it will be up to voters on Nov. 5.