Live updates: Colorado to vote in Nov. 7, 2023 election

DENVER — Colorado voters ballots will be tallied Tuesday, November 7 on everything from statewide measures — Propositions HH and II — to school board and mayoral races.



Denver7 will have a running live blog of election and voting updates after polls close at 7 p.m. and races are decided.

Election links:



Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Monday, November 6, 2023

Election results are not reported based on the manner in which ballots are cast, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reminded voters Monday.

Counties can start reviewing signatures once ballots are received and begin processing them 15 days before Election Day.

However, initial results will not be reported until after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Election night results are never final results,” Secretary Griswold said in a news release Monday. “After election day, ballots continue to be counted, military and oversees voters ballots can still be received, signature discrepancies can be fixed, and bipartisan audits are conducted to confirm the results!”

Counties may post results to their websites, but they're not required to do so, according to Secretary Griswold.

Sunday, November 5, 2023

More than 654,000 ballots had been returned as of the end of the day Thursday. With more than 3.9 million active voters in Colorado, that marks a less than 17% voter turnout so far.

Of the ballots returned, 29% have come from registered Democrats, 32% have come from registered Republicans, and nearly 38% have come from unaffiliated voters.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order, as he's done for prior elections as well, that assigns nine members of the state national guard to work with the Secretary of State to ensure election cybersecurity defense.