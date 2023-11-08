John Youngquist declares victory in Denver Public Schools race

DENVER — John Youngquist has declared victory in the Denver Public Schools Director At-Large race after Kwame Spearman conceded.

According to election results released at 10 p.m., Youngquist, a former Denver East High School principal, holds the lead with 62.42% of the vote (59,286 votes) while Spearman, owner of Tattered Cover Book Stores, has 26.06% (24,754 votes).

The seat is currently held by Auon'tai Anderson, who did not seek re-election.

In a statement, Youngquist said he looks forward to "listening to our children, their parents, our teachers and our principals to better understand the work that we need to prioritize as a school district."

“I got into this race because I care deeply about the future of the Denver Public Schools and the education that every child in our city receives. As a first-time candidate, I am grateful for the volunteers and supporters that have made this campaign possible. Winning this race reaffirms my understanding that our community is determined to have a school board that will work together to ensure that every child has a safe, motivating, effective learning experience that propels them into their successful future. I look forward to listening to our children, their parents, our teachers and our principals to better understand the work that we need to prioritize as a school district. We will succeed together. I thank Kwame Spearman for his candidacy and his interest in serving our city, and I hope that he continues to engage in the ongoing discussion to improve Denver Public Schools.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a former principal, made the unusual move of endorsing candidates in the school board race. He said he jumped into the fray because of the infighting and turmoil frequently seen among board members.

Johnston backed Younquist, as well as Kimberlee Sia in the District 1 race and Marlene DeLaRosa in the District 5 race.

All three candidates were also supported by a pro-charter school group that poured money into campaign advertising, outspending its opponents by a margin of 4:1. A staggering $1.9 million was spend in the DPS races, the overwhelming majority by the group.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association endorsed Spearman, as well as Scott Baldermann in the District 1 race and Charmaine Lindsay in the District 5 race.

The new school board members are set to be sworn in on November 28.