Colorado voters approve Proposition II

DENVER — Proposition II is on track to pass with a comfortable margin based on unofficial Election Day results.

The proposition will allow the state to keep and spend $23.7 million in tax revenue that has already been collected from the sale of tobacco and nicotine products.

It would maintain current tax rates on tobacco and nicotine products and direct the revenue to be spent on preschool programs.

Unlike other ballot measures, there’s no organized opposition to Proposition II.

Polis released the following statement:

“This year, we saw historic demand from Colorado families for free universal preschool. Coloradans value early childhood education and I am thrilled people voted in favor of providing more funding for our free universal preschool program that is saving families money, and this voter-approved measure will help fund more preschool for kids. Thank you to all voters who made their voices heard, and thank you for continuing Colorado’s clear history of supporting early education,” said Governor Polis.