Live updates: Colorado 2022 midterm election

DENVER — Election Day is here, Colorado! Voters are deciding on 11 statewide ballot measures, the state’s top offices, a U.S. Senate seat, eight Congressional seats, and the balance of the state House and Senate.

Coloradans have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to drop off your ballots or to vote at a polling center. If you still need to vote, you can click here to find your nearest dropbox or polling center.

In the story below, we'll be posting updates from the 2022 midterm election, with links to more stories as the results come in.

All times Mountain.

2:20 p.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., 1,726,063 ballots had been cast in Colorado — 39,759 more than at 11:59 p.m. Monday. That represents about 45.1% of active registered voters in Colorado.

Turnout among the three major voting blocs – unaffiliated, Democratic and Republican voters – is down across the board so far compared to 2018, according to the latest data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Turnout in 2018 was nearly 75% of active registered voters.

Colorado Secretary of State's Office Ballot returns as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Unaffiliated voters have returned about 38.5% of ballots. Democrats (31.5%) and Republican (28.9%) of voters are coming in behind unaffiliated voters, but out outperforming their registration numbers.

Unaffiliated voters represent 45.6% of Colorado voters, compared to 27.8% for Democrats and 24.7% for Republicans.

8 a.m.

While more than one-third of active registered Colorado voters have already submitted their ballots, we know there are still thousands of you still waiting to vote today by 7 p.m.

You can CLICK HERE to find your nearest ballot drop box and polling place. If your ballot is submitted by 7 p.m., it will be counted!

How is Election Day going so far in Colorado?

We’ve boiled down the top statewide and congressional races, as well as the 11 statewide ballot measures, in our 2022 ELECTION GUIDE. You can also narrow down what you’re looking for by keying in on our candidate guide or ballot measure guide, which also includes links out to our 360/In-Depth reports on each statewide ballot measure.

Find links before for more reading on this year’s ballot and full video breakdowns of the issues and candidates. And don’t forget to vote!

