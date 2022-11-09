Races in Colorado's 3rd, 8th congressional districts remain too close to call

DENVER — Two of Colorado’s most closely watched races of the 2022 election are also the closest in terms of margins as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The 3rd Congressional District race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch and the 8th Congressional District race between Democrat Dr. Yadira Caraveo and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer are both separated by fewer than 4,000 votes as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 8th Congressional District race being close isn’t much of a surprise, as most polling considered the race a tossup in the weeks before the election.

The district is an open seat and had the least partisan divide out of all eight Congressional districts following the redistricting process. Out of an average of eight statewide elections since 2016, the district leaned Democratic by 1.3%.

But the small gap between Frisch, the former Aspen City Councilman, and Boebert, the firebrand incumbent, is much more surprising because the 3rd Congressional District leaned even more toward Republicans after redistricting.

That same average of eight statewide elections showed the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District leans Republican by 9.3%. Boebert won the district by 6 percentage points and about 25,000 votes over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in 2020.

As of 1:20 p.m., Frisch led Boebert by 2,354 votes. By 2:15, that lead was down to 2,201 votes. It’s not totally clear how many ballots remain left to be counted, but Pueblo County’s clerk said counting continues there Wednesday. An update that came in just before 1:30 p.m. was about an even split of votes for Boebert and Frisch from Pueblo County.

Boebert has been noticeably quiet on social media and the airwaves since polls closed in Colorado Tuesday. Her last tweet was congratulating a congresswoman and saying just before 7 p.m.: “The red waves has begun!” Photos taken by a Colorado Sun photographer at her watch party showing early excitement, and then the group praying as the race changed tone as the night went on.

A spokesperson for her campaign told Denver7 early Wednesday afternoon that she was in Washington, D.C. and not available for any interviews.

Frisch sent a message to his supporters Wednesday thanking his supporters and saying he was still waiting for every vote to be counted.

“We still have a lot of work ahead as ballots are still being counted. It is my deepest honor to have received so much support from the people of Colorado’s wonderful 3rd district. It took a village, lots of hours and lots of organizing, but we believe all of the hard work will pay off. None of this would have happened without you,” he said in a statement. “Hopefully soon Coloradans and Americans alike can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there is one less extremist in office. We will keep you updated as the vote counting continues.”

Caraveo and Kirkmeyer have also stayed quiet since polls closed Tuesday. Kirkmeyer was at the Republican watch party Tuesday but never made a public speech.

Caraveo led Kirkmeyer by 1,973 votes as of 1:20 p.m. — down from 3,451 votes as of Wednesday morning, and ballots were still being counted in the 8th Congressional District. Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes said Weld County would be submitting new numbers at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday. It is also not clear how many ballots are outstanding in the 8th Congressional District.

In the other congressional races, incumbents won handily. Democrat Brittany Pettersen won the open 7th Congressional District race, and Democrats swept the top statewide offices, and are poised to further their hold on the state Senate and House.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.