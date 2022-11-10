Colorado is about to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER — The group behind Colorado Proposition 122, a measure that decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms, is celebrating as the proposition heads toward victory.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Karen Crummy with Natural Medicine Colorado said, “Colorado voters approved Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Health Act, which will create a framework for regulated, therapeutic use of natural psychedelic medicines for adults over 21 while continuing to prohibit their retail sales.”

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 51.29% of voters approved of the measure, while 48.71% of Colorado voters rejected Proposition 122.

In a tweet, Luke Niforatos, an opponent of Prop 122, conceded that the measure will pass.

“I want to thank everyone across our state who helped this grassroots campaign get the word out. Unfortunately, we could not compete with the checkbooks of billionaire entrepreneurs,” Niforatos said.

The ballot initiative decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and creates state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator.” It also allows private personal use of the drugs.

The measure establishes a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms.

The initiative will take effect toward the end of 2024.

With the passing of Proposition 122, Colorado has become the second state, after Oregon, to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report