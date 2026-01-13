Kenny Nguyen picked to fill vacant Colorado House District 33 seat

DENVER – The vacant Colorado House District 33 seat will be filled by Kenny Nguyen, Colorado Democrats announced Monday evening.

Representative-elect Nguyen will fill the seat that was vacated by former representative William Lindstedt, who was selected to fill the Colorado Senate seat held by Faith Winter, who passed away in a car crash in November 2025.

Nguyen was selected to fill Lindstedt’s seat by the House District 33 Vacancy Committee and received 52.9% of the vote just ahead of Heidi Henkel, who received 47.1% of the vote, according to a news release.

“I intend to serve the people of Colorado with compassion, dignity and respect,” said Representative-elect Nguyen in a news release. “I pledge to continue to fight for affordable housing, addressing healthcare in our state, bringing renewable energy sources to stop climate change and to fight for educators and schools.”House

District 33 covers parts of Adams, Broomfield and Weld Counties. Both Nguyen and Henkel are running in the 2026 Democratic primary election to fill the seat.