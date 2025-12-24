Faith Winter’s Colorado senate seat to be filled by State Rep. William Lindstedt

DENVER – The Colorado state senate seat left vacated after the death of Faith Winter will be filled by Rep. William Lindstedt, Colorado Democrats announced Tuesday.

Lindstedt represents House District 33 covering Broomfield, Adams and Weld Counties.

Lindstedt received 98% of the vote of the Senate District 25 Vacancy Committee to fill Winter’s Senate District 25 seat.

Faith Winter was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 in November.

"I’m honored by the trust placed in me to serve Senate District 25, especially at a time that has been devastating for our community. This isn’t how I expected to enter the State Senate, and I understand the weight of this moment for so many people,” said State Senator-Elect William Lindstedt in a release.

“Faith Winter was a force in the Colorado Senate and a fierce advocate for her community,” said Senate President James Coleman. “While her loss is immeasurable, I know that Senator-Elect Lindstedt will work hard in the Senate to achieve Senator Winter’s vision of a stronger Colorado for all. I’m proud that Senate District 25 will continue to have a powerful advocate at the Capitol who understands the urgency of this moment and who is ready to hit the ground running on day one.”