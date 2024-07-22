Gov. Polis on speculation as Kamala Harris’ running mate: 'If somebody asked I'd take a serious look'

DENVER — As speculation swirls on who Vice President Kamala Harris will pick as her running mate now that Biden has dropped out of the race, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Monday on CNN he is flattered some Democrats have brought up his name as a possible choice.

“Obviously if somebody asked I'd take a serious look at it, but my phone hasn't rung yet,” said Polis. “If they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado – they got my number.”

Polis, who has endorsed Harris, told CNN’s Dana Bash he believes the current VP has momentum in the race but the party does not yet have its nominee after President Joe Biden abruptly decided on Sunday to not seek reelection.

“The truth is the Democratic Party doesn't have our nominee yet, that's decided at the convention,” Polis told Bash. “Kamala Harris and anybody else can run in that convention; whoever gets the most delegates will be the Democratic nominee.”

Biden’s announcement on Sunday upended the 2024 race after three weeks of growing calls for his departure from the campaign following the June debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden, from left, and Vice President Kamala Harris look on as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to the National Governors Association during an event in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Washington. Looking on at right is Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

All seven Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“The Democrats needed something to mix it up and we got it. We got a vibrant, exciting, experienced young candidate with a vision about the future of our country,” said Polis. “We also have somebody who's uniquely qualified to be president. She's put criminals behind bars – she's served in statewide office, and of course, she was right alongside President Biden on the international stage, and working to be ready Day 1, to lead the most powerful and most important country in the world.”

While President Biden endorsed Harris and prominent Democrats rallied around her candidacy, there are other potential candidates who could throw their hat into the ring.

If the eventual nominee is Harris, there has been widespread speculation around a list of potential choices for running mate, including governors from battleground states.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Sbhapiro and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper are on the potential vice presidential sweepstakes list.

“I hope she (Harris) puts her time into it and picks the person that will best help her win, and can be a governing partner for her. I mean, this is a very personal thing,” added Polis. “Frankly, I like the idea of governors; they are executives, they're ready to go. Whether they bring a swing state, whether they bring a key demographic, I think it's a great opportunity to grow.”

Polis said elections are decided based upon who is at the top of the ticket. When pressed by Bash on CNN around a potential Harris - Polis 2024 ticket:

“We’re not even there Dana, I appreciate the question,” he said. “I love the job I'm doing – you know, I love Colorado.”