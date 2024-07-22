Every Colorado Democrat in Congress endorses Kamala Harris for president after Biden withdrawal

All seven Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the hours after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

Statements from Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as House Reps. Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen, focused on Harris “uniting” the Democratic party and the country.



Below are the social media posts from Colorado’s five Democratic U.S. House representatives and two senators endorsing Harris.

Sen. John Hickenlooper

Vice President Harris is already uniting the Democratic Party, just as she will unite America. She has been President Biden’s copilot for these amazing four years and we can’t wait to do everything we can to help her win. pic.twitter.com/5PamTf7kU5 — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 22, 2024

Sen. Michael Bennet

Vice President @KamalaHarris has the experience, record, and integrity to be the next President of the United States. She is exactly the candidate we need to beat Donald Trump, and I am honored to endorse her. pic.twitter.com/lUWMBmKgNs — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 22, 2024

Rep. Jason Crow

Vice President Kamala Harris has my full support to lead our country and party forward.



She will bring a new generation of leadership and unite the country as we strive towards our higher ideals.



I call on Americans from every background and corner of our nation to join me in… — Jason Crow (@JasonCrowCO) July 21, 2024

Rep. Joe Neguse

Vice-President @KamalaHarris is a dedicated public servant and trailblazer who has delivered real progress for the people of our country.



I couldn’t be more excited to endorse & support her campaign for President of the United States.



Now let’s go win!!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jzjV0XllOt — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) July 21, 2024

Rep. Diana Degette

I thank him for his incredible service to the nation and his many years of support as we worked together on issues ranging from stem cell research to improving clean energy.



With his decision today to not seek re-election, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President. — Diana DeGette (@DeGette5280) July 21, 2024

Rep. Brittany Pettersen

I’m proud to support @KamalaHarris as our next nominee! She’ll continue to champion working people & the freedoms of every American. She will build upon the accomplishments of the Biden/Harris Administration and unite our party to defeat the greatest threat to our nation. https://t.co/4L8bVxU73z — Brittany Pettersen (@pettersen4co) July 21, 2024

Rep. Yadira Caraveo