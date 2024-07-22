Watch Now
Every Colorado Democrat in Congress endorses Kamala Harris for president after Biden withdrawal

Colorado's democratic congressional delegation is behind VP Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's successor.
Posted: 8:51 PM, Jul 21, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-21 22:51:00-04
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., with his wife Susan Daggett, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
All seven Democrats in Colorado’s congressional delegation endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the hours after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

Statements from Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as House Reps. Jason Crow and Brittany Pettersen, focused on Harris “uniting” the Democratic party and the country.

Below are the social media posts from Colorado’s five Democratic U.S. House representatives and two senators endorsing Harris.
Sen. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Michael Bennet

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Joe Neguse

Rep. Diana Degette

Rep. Brittany Pettersen

Rep. Yadira Caraveo

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

