Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters to be sentenced for voting data scheme

A former Colorado county clerk is set to be sentenced Thursday for orchestrating a security breach of her elections computer system. A jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August. Peters was the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid rampant false claims that fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential race. Peters was convicted for allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that person’s identity. Peters has been unapologetic about what happened.

Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters guilty of 7 counts in election security breach trial