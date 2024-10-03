Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters to be sentenced for voting data scheme

A jury on Monday found former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters guilty on seven of the 10 counts she was charged with in connection with a security breach of her county’s election computer system after the 2020 election.
Tina Peters
Posted

A former Colorado county clerk is set to be sentenced Thursday for orchestrating a security breach of her elections computer system. A jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August. Peters was the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid rampant false claims that fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential race. Peters was convicted for allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that person’s identity. Peters has been unapologetic about what happened.

Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters guilty of 7 counts in election security breach trial

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.