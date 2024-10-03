Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years behind bars for voting data scheme

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk who became the first election official to be charged with a security breach amid lies that the 2020 election had been stolen from then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to nine years behind bars.

Colorado District Judge Matthew Barrett handed down the sentence Thursday after a jury found Tina Peters guilty of most charges against her in August.

Describing her as a "charlatan" who was still using her prior position in office "to peddle a snake oil that's been proven to be junk time and time again," Judge Barrett sentenced Peters to 8 and-a-half years in the Colorado Department of Corrections plus 120 days in Mesa County Jail, followed by 3 years of parole.

"Your lies are well documented and these convictions are serious," he said, after Peters made her final plea in court. "I'm convinced you would do it all over again if you could."

Peters was convicted of first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, failure to comply with requirements of the Secretary of State, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and three counts of attempt to influence a public servant.

Peters, who was indicted in March 2022, was accused of copying hard drive images of election software in 2021, which ended up online and being discussed by Peters and others at conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell’s South Dakota symposium

Peters used someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with the My Pillow chief executive access to the system. During the trial, the prosecution argued that Peters deceived government employees so she could work with Lindell to become famous.

During her trial, prosecutors said she became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those questioning the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The defense argued that Peters had not committed any crimes and only wanted to preserve election records after the county would not let her have its technology experts present for a software update.

Peters has remained unapologetic about what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.