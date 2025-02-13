Douglas County leaders show support for Colorado bill that would allow local law enforcement to work with ICE

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County leaders from across the law enforcement, judicial and political spectrum held a press conference on Wednesday to voice their support for a Colorado bill that would allow local law enforcement to work with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

Under Colorado law, local governments and law enforcement agencies are limited in their interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Colorado lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 25-047 last month in order to allow more cooperation.

Under SB25-047, a person could be arrested by immigration enforcement agents at a courthouse, a probation officer or department would be allowed to provide a person's personal information to immigration authorities, and state and local government entities would be allowed to contract a private company for immigration detention services.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Mark Baisley and Representatives Max Brooks and Chris Richardson.

Supporters gathered in Douglas County on Wednesday to push for the bill's passage. Speakers included Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekley; 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler; John Fabbricatore, the former field director for ICE for Colorado and Wyoming; Sen. Baisley; and Rep. Brooks.

The supporters said SB25-047 would eliminate unnecessary barriers for law enforcement.

"This is not in any way a partisan bill. It is just, very simply, a common sense bill," said Brooks.

A similar bill failed in the Colorado legislature last year. The group admitted this bill could see the same fate.

"My concern is this thing is going to die an unceremonious death on a party-line vote, and that should be offensive to Coloradans," said Brauchler.

But Baisley believes the recent public spotlight on the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua may garner bipartisan support.



Raquel Lane-Arellano with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition said there's a reason why a bill like this is unlikely to pass.

"I think the short of it is Colorado has been there before. We've had these kinds of laws in the books, and it didn't work. It didn't create public safety," she said.

Lane-Arellano believes cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement only creates distrust within the immigrant community.

"Most sheriffs understand that when they act with ICE and when they work with ICE, the community doesn't see a difference and will not come forward to report crimes, even when they are the victim of crimes," said Lane-Arellano.

The ACLU of Colorado issued a statement to Denver7 announcing its opposition to the bill. The statement said in part, "The bill, if passed, would betray community trust with no benefit to public safety."



“We strongly oppose SB25-047. This bill, if passed, would betray community trust with no benefit to public safety. Immigrants, regardless of documentation status, would be hesitant to turn to local law enforcement for help, report crimes, or cooperate in an investigation.



“In a fiscal year with such a tight state budget, additionally, allowing state and local governments to enter contracts with private entities would be a gross misallocation of public funds. We cannot afford to give private detention companies handouts at taxpayers’ expense.”

The bill is scheduled for its first hearing in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee on Feb. 25.

Douglas County leaders have previously voiced their support for immigration enforcement. Prior to his inauguration, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution supporting President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including potential mass deportations. In April 2024, the county sued the State of Colorado over its "unconstitutional" immigration laws.

Denver7's Sydney Isenberg contributed to this report.