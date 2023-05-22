Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Denver mayoral candidates Johnston, Brough to debate live on Denver7 Tuesday

The live debate will air on Denver7 and stream on Denver7.com, social media platforms and across Denver7 streaming apps, including the free Denver7+ Plus app on Roku and on Samsung Smart TV platforms.
denver7 mayor debate 2023.png
Denver7
denver7 mayor debate 2023.png
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 15:18:20-04

DENVER — Denver mayoral candidates Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough will spar on the issues ahead of the June runoff in a live debate hosted by Denver7 on Tuesday.

The Denver mayoral debate, Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m., will be hosted by Denver7 anchor Anne Trujillo and is in partnership with Colorado Public Radio, The Denver Post and Denverite.

The live debate will air on Denver7 and stream live on Denver7.com, social media platforms and across Denver7 streaming apps, including the free Denver7+ Plus app on Roku and on Samsung Smart TV.

Denver’s two mayoral candidates will debate on a wide range of issues including school security, homelessness, crime, transportation, affordability and housing.

Denver mayoral candidates Johnston and Brough were among a field of 17 candidates to advance to the June 6 runoff following the April 4 general election, in which no candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Runoff ballots were mailed out beginning May 15 and can be returned anytime at a 24-hour ballot drop-off box. The last day to send a ballot back by mail is May 30, which is also the last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail.

June 6 is Election Day and all mailed ballots must be returned by 7 p.m., according to the city elections website. Voters must also be in line by 7 p.m. to cast a vote in person.

Denver election links:

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-mayordebate.png

Politics

Denver mayoral debate airs live Tuesday evening on Denver7